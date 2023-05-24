(WSPA) — Portions of Interstate 85 in Spartanburg and Greenville counties will undergo construction work over the next 15 months to resurface the roadway.
The work is expected to begin Tuesday and be completed by the end of August 2024.
Motorists will likely encounter lane closures in the areas being resurfaced.
Here are the areas being repaved:
- I-85 Northbound & Southbound between mile marker 67 and mile marker 69 in Spartanburg County
- I-85 Southbound between Exit 56 (Highway 14) and Exit 54 (Pelham Road)
- I-85 Northbound between mile marker 44 (near South Old Piedmont Highway) and mile marker 47 (near Parkins Mill Road bridge) in Greenville County
- I-85 Southbound between mile marker 50 (near Old Sulphur Springs Road bridge) and mile marker 44 in Greenville County