Report: SC Dairy Queen employees began fighting while on-duty deputy ate dinner

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputy Chief Maj. Baker, with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, said two employees at the Dairy Queen broke into a fight while an on-duty deputy was eating on their dinner break.
In an incident report, the deputy stated they were eating when a loud disturbance broke out. The individuals were yelling profanities and the argument started to become physical to the point other employees and managers had to step in.
“At that time, one of the suspects punched a wall and they both continued to yell as they were being separated,” the deputy stated.
According to the report, the deputy stood up and asked the store manager if she needed assistance. “She replied ‘yes, I’m so glad that you are here. They are both getting fired.’”
The two individuals were out on the patio reportedly yelling at each other when the deputy stepped outside and told them they needed to stop fighting and yelling.
After some back-and-forth with responding deputies, one of the suspects reportedly told the law enforcement officials, “Get the [expletive] out of my face!”
The suspect allegedly continued to act disorderly with the deputy. The report states it took four deputies to detain him.
Jerry Dwayne Holmes, Jr. is charged with littering, disorderly conduct, and evading/resisting arrest. He was booked into the Berkeley County Detention Center.
