Report: SC woman scammed while attempting to buy puppy for her daughter

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman said she was scammed while attempting to buy a puppy for her daughter through a Facebook transaction.

According to a report from the Charleston Police Department, the woman told officers she sent $600 dollars to someone she met on Facebook in an attempt to buy a Golden Doodle puppy on Sunday.

The report states the seller told the woman she lives in Georgia and would only deal with customers in South Carolina – so, she forwarded the seller her mailing address and sent the money.

The woman said she sent $400 through an app called Zelle and an additional $200 through Cashapp.

After feeling something was wrong, the woman said she contacted a friend about the deal; the friend also attempted to purchase a dog and was given a completely different address and name.

The woman told police she contacted the seller the next day and requested her money back, however, nothing has been returned despite multiple attempts to contact the seller.

According to the report, the seller has blocked the buyer from contacting her.

The case remains under investigation.