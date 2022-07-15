Arthur the dog is being hailed as a hero after digging up an unexploded mortar in the backyard of a North Charleston home.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A dog is being hailed a hero after discovering an unexploded ordnance in the yard of a North Charleston home.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded on Thursday evening to a residence off Remount Road after a caller said his dog, Arthur, dug up what appeared to be a mortar.

“He came out, went to the bathroom, and started digging – when he started digging, I went over and looked at it, found out it was a World War I artillery shell,” said Vincent Webb, the dog’s owner.

Authorities began removing nearby residents for their safety while crews worked to secure the ordnance.

“This guy right here is basically my life and he saved his dad’s life,” Webb said.

Webb said he had no idea something like that could be in his yard.

“All the times I dig out here, because I have a garden here, I never knew it was there,” he said. “I could have hit it with my shovel and detonated it. I’m just glad the hero here found it.”

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad and Joint Base Charleston responded to the scene. Police said the U.S. Air Force took possession of the ordnance.