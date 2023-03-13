CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department arrested a woman after allegedly driving under the influence with her child in the vehicle Sunday evening.

Ivonna Hughes, 32, was charged with driving under the influence, child endangerment, and simple possession of marijuana, Charleston County jail records show.

According to a report obtained by counton2.com, a patrolling CPD officer at about 9:30 p.m. saw a car almost crash with another vehicle that was stopped at a red light after speeding down Sam Rittenburg Boulevard.

The speeding car had to move into the median to avoid crashing with the other vehicle, the report read. The officer followed the car along Sam Rittenburg Boulevard as the driver, later identified as Hughes, failed to maintain her lane and improperly signaled numerous times.

A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of Senor Tequila. During the stop, the officer noticed the driver’s 4-year-old daughter in the back seat.

“As the offender exited the vehicle, I observed her to be unsteady on her feet, to have glossy eyes, and extremely small pupils,” police stated in the report.

Hughes was then taken into custody after failing a series of field sobriety tests.

Police also conducted a search of the vehicle and reported finding a partly smoked marijuana blunt and a metal bottle filled with alcohol.

The child was taken to her father’s house at Hughes’ request.

Hughes was released on Monday.