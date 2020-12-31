Reported teacher vacancies up 26% in SC districts: Survey

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — School districts in South Carolina are having a harder time when it comes to filling vacancies, a new report says.

In fact, at the start of the school year, there were 26 percent more vacancies reported among teachers and service positions in SC districts than last year, according to a new report from the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement (CERRA)

An SC for Ed board member says teacher vacancies can have a big impact on both educators and students.

“It means larger class sizes,” board member and teacher Nicole Walker said. “It means overcrowded conditions in time we can’t afford overcrowded conditions.”

CERRA takes an annual look at educator supply and demand. This year’s report found over 140 more vacancies at the start of the year versus last year.

“Greater workloads for teachers as they have to give up plannings to take over classes, where there is a teacher vacancy,” Walker said. “It means kids being passed around amongst teachers.”

Researchers noted that districts have had a harder time hiring amid COVID. However, they also said in the report that pandemic impacts could have led to more teacher departures after the districts submitted the survey.

Speaking of departures, overall they’re down this year. 10 percent less teachers did not return to a position in the same district than last year. However, a larger proportion of early-career teachers departed.

“What we’re seeing is young teachers who don’t have necessarily the investment in retirement and who see themselves as having other options aren’t willing to participate in the current conditions,” Walker said.

Advocates say many factors will determine whether or not teachers leave their jobs over the coming months. Walker says the state needs to take action to limit that happening.

“They need to restore the [pay] step they suspended,” she said. “I think that’s what they should do first. And then secondly to that I think they need to figure out a way to get vaccines to teachers more quickly.”

Florence One Schools currently has 26 openings listed on its website.

