Reporter confronts NC pharmacy about now-deleted social media post misleading customers about Ivermectin

MINT HILL, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The North Carolina Board of Pharmacy is looking into a Facebook post by Mint Hill pharmacy promoting the drug Ivermectin to treat COVID. Ivermectin is not approved by the FDA for use to treat COVID.

The post, which has now been removed from Mint Hill Pharmacy’s Facebook page, said “Many people have been calling us about our availability of Ivermectin for COVID. We wanted to let everyone know that we were able to obtain a large supply of Ivermectin in case it is needed.”

The pharmacy took down the post from Facebook just minutes after WJZY went to the counter to ask about it.

WJZY’s Robin Kanady said, “This could be seen as misleading people who don’t know that it’s not approved by the FDA.”

A person behind the counter at the pharmacy said, “I think I’ll pass on that,” and didn’t respond.

Kanady said, “You put it out there on Facebook, the pharmacy did, what do you say to people who say this might be misleading?”

“Hey, thanks for holding,” the person behind the counter turned their attention to someone on the phone.

Kanady asked, “So you’re not going to talk to us about this?”

“No we’re not, thank you though,” the person said.

The North Carolina Board of Pharmacy says it’s aware of the pharmacy’s post, and they’re looking into it.

“Trust me, we’d really love to have a cheap effective treatment to get out of this mess, this is not that answer,” said Dr. Arin Piramzadian, Chief Medical Officer with StarMed.

Dr. Piramzadian says Ivermectin, a drug commonly used as a horse dewormer, is not effective against COVID and it can be dangerous to humans if they take it in doses meant for large animals.

“When you get these veterinarian-prescribed doses, you can actually significantly overdose and people can have seizures and it can lead to death,” said Dr. Piramzadian.

“As a physician, I feel like this is very unsafe that a healthcare company would even put out something like that based on no FDA approval, no FDA authorization, no significant studies that show it works,” said Dr. Piramzadian.

Fox 46 also called the pharmacy and tried to speak with the owner, but we never got a response.

The pharmacy board did not give a timetable on how long it will take to look into the pharmacy’s Facebook post.