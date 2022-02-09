Republican-backed bill would establish early voting in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — A panel of South Carolina House members is considering a bill that would establish a two-week early voting period for general elections.

A House Judiciary subcommittee met Wednesday afternoon to discuss H.4919, which was filed by House Speaker Jay Lucas of Darlington and other Republicans. It would create early voting across the state.

If approved, any registered voter in South Carolina would be able to early and in-person. The bill would also change requirements for voting by mail. Currently, voters can vote absentee in-person or by mail ballots if they fall under a certain list of approved reasons under state law.

The bill also sets how many early voting locations a county can have based on population and size. It lays out a requirement that these locations must be 10 miles apart and says a county’s elections office must be used as an early voting location.

“We want efficient elections,” Isaac Cramer, executive director of the Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration, said. “We don’t want elections where people are waiting for hours on hours to vote. That’s my concern on the 10 mile part. They’ll wait hours and hours to vote at my office. I can have 1000 people staff that location, but it won’t change the make-up of my lobby.”

The legislation would change absentee voting by mail procedures. It would require a witness to also print their name on a ballot. Currently, the signature of a witness and their address is required.

Absentee voters would also need to provide a number from a government-issued photo ID when applying for their ballot. That includes a state driver’s license, another form of photo ID from the Department of Motor Vehicles, a passport, a military ID or a voter-registration card with a photo.

Lynn Teague of the League of Women Voters of South Carolina expressed some concerns.

“We don’t see how they could be verified if it’s a military ID or a passport number unless you ask the voter to show up in person,” she said. “You don’t have access to those databases.”

Teague told lawmakers her organization would like to see a way for voters to correct or cure their ballots if election officials find errors.

The House Judiciary subcommittee did not take any action on the legislation Wednesday, and lawmakers are expected to propose amendments to the bill.