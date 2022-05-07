COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A Republican South Carolina House member has agreed to pay a $12,000 fine for ethics violations for taking larger campaign donations than allowed, poor record-keeping and inadvertently paying personal bills with campaign cash.

Rep. Jonathon Hill agreed to the fine on Thursday after admitting to 54 ethics violations in a meeting of the House Ethics Committee.

Hill originally faced 133 ethics charges that could have ended in a $266,000 fine, but many of the counts were dismissed or dropped in the settlement.

Hill used his campaign money to pay his mortgage, but realized the mistake because he used the same bank for his personal and his campaign account and quickly corrected his mistake, his attorney, Tom Fernandez, said,

Many of the ethics charges stemmed from failing to record donations, accepting cash donations above the $25 threshold and not recording cash donations.

Hill, a software engineer from Townville first elected in 2014, is not running for reelection this year.