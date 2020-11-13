Body of 1-year-old boy recovered from flooded Alexander County campground

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the body of a missing 1-year-old boy has been recovered Friday after devastating floods ripped through Hiddenite Family Campground.

The infant is among five people found dead after floodwaters overtook the campground.

#BREAKING Alexander County’s Sheriff tells me authorities recovered the body of a missing 1-year-old boy at the Hiddenite Family Campground. That brings the death toll to 5 people at the campground. TRAGIC @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/3RNNFD9j61 — Ryan Kruger (@RyanKrugerTV) November 13, 2020

A 37-member USAR team [Urban Search and Rescue] began continuing search efforts at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, at Hiddenite Family Campground in an attempt to locate one adult and a 1-year-old child, who were presumed missing.

The rescue team discovered the adult’s body at approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday.

A sixth flood-related death occurred during a car accident Thursday on Hopewell Church Road due to a bridge outage and high water. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The identities of the victims are not being released at this time pending family notification.

The campground is approximately 50 miles north of Charlotte.

Doug Gillespie, county director of public services, said floodwaters either covered or swept away the recreational vehicles at the campground, which is next to the South Yadkin River and is home for many of the people caught in the flood.

Swift-water rescue personnel and local fire departments saved 31 people from their vehicles Thursday, some of them hanging onto their campers, according to Gillespie.

He said three people were taken to the hospital for treatment, and two have been released.

