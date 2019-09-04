Breaking News Alert
Residents along Florida coast seeing impacts from Dorian

State - Regional
Posted: / Updated:

SATELLITE BEACH, FL (WHTM/WBTW) – Some people living on the Florida coast are seeing impacts on Wednesday as Hurricane Dorian moves up the coast.

Ryan Hughes, with News13’s Nexstar sister station WHTM, reported on the impacts being seen in Satellite Beach, Florida.

Increased winds and rainfall caused conditions to decrease in the last 24 hours as Dorian continues its path.

“You know, it’s pretty crazy out here. Obviously, the waves picking up and coming in.  But we’re from here, so we’re used to all of this,” said resident Andrew Palmer.

