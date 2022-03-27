GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Waving Ukrainian flags and holding signs, dozens of Upstate residents in Greenville stood in solidarity Saturday with Ukrainians on Saturday.

“We wanted to stand here today with Ukrainians who live here in Greenville and have family still in Ukraine to tell them we stand with them and support them,” said Hayden Laye, the founder and director of Activism of South Carolina Stands with Ukraine.

The event, which was organized by South Carolina Stands with Ukraine, began near city hall. Participants took their message down Main Street and marched to Falls Park.

“We’ve seen support from local governments all over South Carolina – from Greenville, Fountain Inn, Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Columbia and everything in between.”

The group was made up of life-long South Carolinians and those with ties to Ukraine.

“My wife’s father is back in Ukraine now, so it’s stressful,” Ron Irvin said. “She worries. No country should have to endure war. Killing people is just not the way to do things.”

For Alyona Smokvin of Ukraine, the march was extremely meaningful.

“To see people come together from all parts of the world, especially all parts of the state and people who are not Ukrainian, it means everything,” Smokvin said. “I’m incredibly grateful.”

Smokvin said her family is still in Ukraine trying to defend their homes and country.

“It’s devastating,” she said. “It’s breaking all of our hearts. However, at the same time, they’re incredibly brave, strong and hopeful. That’s why they’re standing, fighting and staying in their home. My family that’s here in the U.S., we’re having a really hard time because there’s only so much we can do.”

Smokvin and others encouraged more people to support Ukraine.

“It should matter to all of us,” said Smokvin.

“I think it’s important that all Americans stand up for Ukraine,” Sue Ellen Sineath said.

South Carolina Stands with Ukraine will have more events across the state in the coming weeks. To learn more, visit their website.