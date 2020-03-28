Residents protest against Folly Beach lifting restrictions

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents were seen on Folly Beach holding signs in protest against the decision to lift restrictions on the island on March 27.

Protesters were holding signs that were telling people to stay at home and asking officials to close Folly Beach due to the coronavirus outbreak.

City officials said that they would keep the beach open pending any further decisions from Gov. McMaster.

Folly Beach officials are reminding people that although the beach is open, it’s still important to keep a safe distance.

City officials say they will continue to disperse crowds.

