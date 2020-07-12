CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A rally is scheduled to take place today in downtown Charleston.
The rally will be centered around the case of Elijah Weatherspoon, an 18-year-old who drowned in the Cooper River last month.
Since that day, many people have called for an investigation into the incident.
The rally will be today, July 12 at White Point Garden from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Study: ‘Broken heart syndrome’ has increased amid pandemic
- 18 sailors injured as crews battle fire at San Diego-based Navy ship
- Thousands of SC students to get free food help
- The University of South Carolina says SAT, ACT optional for 2021
- Rest In Power Rally for Elijah Weatherspoon set to happen in downtown Charleston today