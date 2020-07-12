Rest In Power Rally for Elijah Weatherspoon set to happen in downtown Charleston today

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A rally is scheduled to take place today in downtown Charleston.

The rally will be centered around the case of Elijah Weatherspoon, an 18-year-old who drowned in the Cooper River last month.

Since that day, many people have called for an investigation into the incident.

The rally will be today, July 12 at White Point Garden from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm.

