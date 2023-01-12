NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A retired Rocky Mount police officer has been arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine as part of an ongoing investigation in Nash County.

Linc Oshea Brooks was driving a 2020 GMC Denali on Interstate 95 near mile marker 150 on Wednesday when he was stopped for multiple traffic violations by Nash County deputies, the sheriff’s office said.

During the stop, Brooks mentioned that he was retired from the Rocky Mount Police Department, deputies said. As deputies investigated, they became suspicious of criminal activity, and a K-9 was deployed and it detected the presence of narcotics inside the Denali.

As deputies tried to search the truck, Brooks resisted, prompting them to be taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

A search of the Denali revealed 198 grams of cocaine with a street value of $20,000 hidden inside the center console, according to deputies. Deputies later searched Brooks’ residence in Rocky Mount and found four pistols, scales and drug paraphernalia.

He has been charged with trafficking cocaine; maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of narcotics; and obstructing, resisting and delaying a public officer.

Brooks was given a $275,000 bond and taken to the Nash County Detention Center.