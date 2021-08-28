Retired South Carolina sheriff’s captain who survived 2015 ambush dies

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A former Berkeley County sheriff’s captain died Friday night, authorities said.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Will Rogers spent more than 30 years of his life in service. In 2015, he survived an ambush in which he was attacked from behind and doctors did not expect him to survive.

After Roger’s retirement, he advocated against violence toward those who work in law enforcement.

“BCSO extends extreme gratitude to our brothers and sisters who helped escort our fallen brother last night, please pray for the family of Capt. Will Rogers, both blood and blue.”

Authorities have not released information about how he died. News 2 will update this story as we receive new information.