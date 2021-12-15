Retiring North Carolina sheriff’s lieutenant makes history

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Lt. Clemmie German will be the first sworn-in female African-American deputy to retire from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. Her last day is on Dec. 31.

Having a love for people, she said becoming a deputy was a good fit for her.

“I don’t think it’s really hit me yet that I’m going to be retiring at 50 years old, so I’m grateful to that. But I don’t know how to feel right now, but I look forward to what the future has to hold for me,” said German.

She’s been working for Pitt County since 1993. German said it’s one of the best jobs because of the impact on the community.

As for what’s next for her, she said she plans to hopefully come back to work part-time, after having time to relax.

“There’s much work to do in bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community,” said German.

She said her years of serving have been a great journey. She said for those who are still in the sheriff’s office, support each other. For those coming into the profession, you can do it because she’s a living testimony that you can achieve those goals.

“To the citizens of Pitt County, I would like to say thank you,” German said. “Thank you for welcoming me, thank you for inviting me into your home to educate your children as a DARE instructor.

“To the officers that are coming and to the ones that are working in this profession, I hope that my story and my accomplishments will let them know that short-term goals and long-term goals are attainable. And I’d like to thank Sheriff (Paula) Dance for this opportunity for letting me lead this division.”

Even though her retirement is quickly approaching, she looks to continue to help the community that welcomed her for many years.