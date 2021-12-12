Reward for info on Clemson fraternity death raised to $100,000

A $50,000 reward is being offered for info in the death of Clemson student Tucker Hipps that happened in 2014. (Oconee Co. Crimestoppers)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — The reward for information that helps police solve the death of a Clemson University fraternity pledge who fell from a bridge while running in 2014 is now $100,000.

Tucker Hipps was running with other Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity brothers when he had an altercation with an older member and was ordered to walk on the guardrail of the state Highway 93 bridge over Lake Hartwell, authorities said.

Hipps, 19, fell from the edge into the shallow water where he hit his head on rocks and was killed, investigators said.

When the reward was increased to $50,000 in September, Hipps’ family said they think his fraternity brothers know exactly what happened and can help police determine if anyone should be charged.

Fellow fraternity member Daniel Catull, who has made a documentary about hazing, said none of the 29 Sigma Phi Epsilon members participating in the run when Hipps died spoke about the case.

All 60 members in the Clemson chapter also have stayed silent, despite likely knowing what happened, Catull said.

The $20,000 added this month to the reward came from the North American Interfraternity Conference and the Anti-Hazing Coalition.

Hipps’ death led to a new law in 2016 requiring all public universities in South Carolina to publicly report hazing and other investigations into the conduct of student organizations.