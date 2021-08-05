Reward increased to $8K for tips leading to arrest in death of former St. Pauls athlete

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — The reward has been increased for tips that lead the to an arrest in the homicide of a former St. Pauls athlete.
Marquise Coleman, 19, was found shot last week at 885 N. Alford Road and then taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. He later was pronounced dead at UNC Southeastern Medical Center.
A $3,000 reward was previously offered for tips that lead to an arrest. A local businessman contacted Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins and donated an additional $5,000 to the reward fund, according to the sheriff’s office.
The reward is now $8,000.
“This is yet another example of our community coming together and seriously wanting to combat crime and bring forth some semblance of closure to a grieving family,” Wilkins said in an announcement.”
To submit a tip, call Crime Stoppers at (910) 865-TIPS. Tips can be left anonymously.
