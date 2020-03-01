Reward offered for 2 men wanted for Georgetown murder

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are searching for two men wanted for murder.

Police say the individuals were involved in a homicide that happened on North Merriman Road in the City of Georgetown on February 5th.

Anyone with information on the two men is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Crime Stopper says a reward up to a $1,000 is being offered.

Officials say you should not confront or attempt to apprehend any fugitives or suspects.

