GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are searching for two men wanted for murder.
Police say the individuals were involved in a homicide that happened on North Merriman Road in the City of Georgetown on February 5th.
Anyone with information on the two men is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
Crime Stopper says a reward up to a $1,000 is being offered.
Officials say you should not confront or attempt to apprehend any fugitives or suspects.
Latest Headlines
- HCPD: Video circulating shows minor being assaulted; one charged
- Child of S.D. officers dies in sudden cardiac event, donates 5 organs to save lives
- Reward offered for 2 men wanted for Georgetown murder
- 2 arrested after children, malnourished dog found living at SC home in ‘deplorable conditions’
- Report: One sent to hospital after assault at Myrtle Beach jail