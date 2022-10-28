YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — A North Carolina church is cleaning up after a vandalism Monday night.

According to the Yancey County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Halls Chapel Baptist Church located on Halls Chapel Road for reports of vandalism.

Based on the pictures, papers and bibles were thrown around the sanctuary and office and pumpkins were smashed in the doorway.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for the arrest of the person(s) who did this.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Yancey County Sheriff’s office at 828-682-2124.