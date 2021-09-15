Reward offered for ‘armed and dangerous man’ accused of shooting into car in July in Robeson County

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A reward is being offered as Robeson County authorities continue to look for an “armed and dangerous man” accused of shooting into an occupied car in July in St. Pauls.

Daquan McNair, 26, whose last known address is on E. Armfield Street in St. Pauls, allegedly shot into the vehicle at the BP gas station, also known as the Happy Mart, in St. Pauls. It happened on July 25. Another man charged in the shooting, Waltay Jackson, 19, turned himself in to authorities in August.

St. Pauls Crime Stoppers is offering the reward, according to a post on the St. Pauls police Facebook page. Anyone with information is asked to 910-865-7477. In order to collect the reward, the information must be called into this number, police said.

“McNair should be considered armed and dangerous,” police said. “Please help us get this violent offender off the streets.“

McNair has a criminal past and was out on bond on two previous gun-related charges at the time of the shooting in July, police said. He was charged with first-degree murder in October 2019 after an incident on E. Chapel Street in St. Pauls that left one man dead and another injured.

In July, before the Happy Mart shooting, McNair was also was charged with carrying a concealed firearm, a rifle and possession of marijuana after being stopped in a vehicle on E. Armfield Street in St. Pauls in July.