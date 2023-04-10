DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is extending its thanks to Richard Childress Racing for playing a major role in safely bringing home an abducted teenage girl.

Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons holds up a photo of child abduction suspect Elijah Kennedy during an April 6 news conference. (WGHP)

The 15-year-old was found in Bristol, Pennsylvania, nearly 500 miles away from her home after authorities said she was allegedly abducted by Elijah Kennedy, 28. She had last been seen at her Thomasville home on March 29.

Kennedy is being charged with child abduction and felonious restraint.

Deputies said the NASCAR racing organization helped them bring the girl home quickly and safely by donating a plane and pilots to fly detectives to Pennsylvania and back. The race team is based in Davidson County.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office thanks Childress and his team for their support:

“The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, and Sheriff Richie Simmons want to extend a heartfelt thank you to Richard Childress, and Richard Childress Racing. Richard Childress assisted the Sheriff’s office by donating a plane and pilots to fly our detectives to Pennsylvania to pick up the 15 year old female that was recovered early this morning. The pilots then flew the group back to reunite the 15 year old with her family. Richard Childress Racing calls Davidson County home, and gives to the community unselfishly. Thank you!!!” Statement from the DCSO on Facebook

Simmons said that the teen girl was found in good condition and is healthy.