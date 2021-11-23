Richland County Coroner said body found in quarry was that of missing 22-year-old University of South Carolina student

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Richland County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified the body of a missing 22-year-old University of South Carolina student who was reported missing Sunday.

The Columbia Police Department issued a request to the public to help them locate Michael Benjamin Keen after he was reported missing on November 21st; his father told police that he last heard from his son and Keen stated he was leaving J’s Corner Restaurant & Bar to walk home.

Authorities later announced that a body was discovered at the Vulcan Quarry on Monday and was working to make an identification.

#Update #ColumbiaPDSC Investigators are working w/ Columbia Fire & Richland Co. Coroner's office after unidentified body was recovered earlier today. More details will be released as they become available. pic.twitter.com/XB6B8h5OGo — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) November 22, 2021

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said Tuesday the body belonged to Keen; Rutherford said his body was found less than a mile from where he had been reported missing.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Michael’s family, the USC family, and all affected by this tragedy. Michael was expected to graduate from the University in the next 3 weeks,” said Rutherford. “His father referred to his son as his bestest buddy and his mother stated how she loves him very much. We are working with the Columbia Police Department to fully investigate this matter.”

The Columbia Police Department is investigating.