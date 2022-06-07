THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people died in a fire in Thomasville on Monday.

According to Thomasville Fire Department, they responded just before 9:30 p.m. to a house fire on Carolina Avenue. The fire was “heavily involved” and flames were going to the roof. Radiant heat was melting the siding on a neighboring house.

Due to the heavy flames and collapsing roof, firefighters couldn’t get into the house until it was under control. Two people were found in the house dead.

Thomasville Fire was assisted by Thomasville police, Davidson County EMS, Duke Energy and the American Road Cross.

The Fire Marshal’s Office will be investigating.