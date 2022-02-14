Road rage led to deadly shooting of North Carolina bus driver, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Road rage led to Friday night’s deadly shooting of a transit-bus driver in Charlotte, North Carolina, police said.

At a virtual news conference Monday afternoon, Charlotte police said there have been a number of similar incidents in the area in recent weeks.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots and a traffic accident involving a Charlotte Area Transit System bus about 9:30 p.m. Friday near 500 West Trade Street in Uptown.

The driver of the bus, identified as Ethan Rivera, 41, had gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is no mention of a suspect at this time. There is believed to be video surveillance of a potential suspect and vehicle and police said they will release that information in the coming days.

Rivera was hired by the department last year.