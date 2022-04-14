ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County man was arrested Wednesday after deputies say he stole a vehicle, led officers on a chase and was shot at after driving at law enforcement.

Around 3 p.m., a deputy with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Elrod Road and Cabinet Shop Road in Rowland.

Prior to the attempted traffic stop, the vehicle had been involved in a pursuit with Pembroke police who say the stolen vehicle was being operated in a careless manner and without regard to others safety.

Officers were able to stop the vehicle and attempted to get the suspect to leave the car when they put the vehicle into reverse and began driving at the officers. An officer fired his weapon at the vehicle during the exchange.

Alton Hunt, 29, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen vehicle, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon on law enforcement officer, failure to stop at a stop sign, reckless driving to endanger, driving while license revoked, injury to real property and injury to personal property.

Hunt was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $102,000.00 secured bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.