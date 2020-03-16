Robeson Co. schools pick-up sites for free student meals

ROBESON CO, NC (WBTW) – Robeson County schools will provide free to-go meals for students at eight sites within the district starting Tuesday.
Meals will be available for pick-up from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on weekdays for children ages 1 through 18 who attend PSRC schools. Lunch must be consumed within four hours of pick up.
All sites are drive-thru only and parents are asked to stay in their car. Adult meals are available at an a la carte pricing.
Here are the sites:
Fairmont High School
Lumberton Senior High School
Oxendine Elementary School
Purnell Swett High School
Red Springs High School
Southside/Ashpole Elementary
St. Pauls High School
RB Dean/Townsend Elementary