Robeson Co. schools pick-up sites for free student meals

ROBESON CO, NC (WBTW) – Robeson County schools will provide free to-go meals for students at eight sites within the district starting Tuesday.

Meals will be available for pick-up from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on weekdays for children ages 1 through 18 who attend PSRC schools. Lunch must be consumed within four hours of pick up.

All sites are drive-thru only and parents are asked to stay in their car. Adult meals are available at an a la carte pricing.

Here are the sites:

Fairmont High School

Lumberton Senior High School

Oxendine Elementary School

Purnell Swett High School

Red Springs High School

Southside/Ashpole Elementary

St. Pauls High School

RB Dean/Townsend Elementary