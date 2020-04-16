Robeson Co. Sheriff makes social media post about recent violence involving young people

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County Sheriff, Burnis Wilkins, made a post on Facebook Wednesday night addressing recent violence involving young people.

The post comes after there were two shootings in Robeson County Tuesday night into Wednesday, one which a 16-year-old was charged, and a second that killed a 16-year-old. There were also multiple overdose deaths involving young people, break-ins, and larcenies over the past weekend, according to Wilkins.

“Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have been very busy over the last 24 hours with little to no sleep,” Wilkins said in a Facebook post. “Many hours of surveillance has taken place and property recovered. Multiple arrest[s] have been made today as noted on this page and the official sheriff’s office page. I ask that you notice the ages of those involved in many of these cases and arrest. We don’t post overdose deaths but many of those were young as well.”

“The government, particularly the criminal justice system is not designed to raise kids,” the Facebook post said. “Why are kids strolling around in the middle of the night and have possession of guns? Why are kids out stealing four wheelers, golf carts, leave blowers, chain saws and so on? Where are the responsible parents or guardians?”

Read the full post below:

