Robeson County authorities ask for help finding 60-year-old man missing since June 29

LUMBERTON N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 60-year-old man reported missing by family members on Saturday.

Anthony Grant Hunt of Rowland was last seen leaving his home on S. Robeson Road on June 29, according to the sheriff’s office. At the time of his disappearance, he may have been wearing a black and gold New Orleans jersey, white shoes and either blue jeans or white khaki pants.

Hunt is 6-foot-4 and weighs about 300 pounds. He has hazel eyes and black/gray hair.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170.