Robeson County authorities investigate after 20-year-old woman is found dead in field

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – A woman was found dead in a field Friday in Lumberton, according to Robeson County deputies.

Deputies responded to Moses Road in Lumberton around 6:25 p.m. Friday in reference to a deceased woman, a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said Elizabeth Leigh Locklear, 20, of Lumberton, was found dead in a field beside the road. Someone who lives in the area found Locklear, the sheriff’s office said.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100. Count on News13 for updates.

