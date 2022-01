ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A homicide investigation is underway in Robeson County, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Wilkins said deputies, homicide division detectives and crime scene investigators responded to a homicide in the 8500 block of Highway 72 east of Lumberton.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.