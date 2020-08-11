Robeson County Commissioner dead at age 62

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County Commissioner Raymond Cummings died at age 62 Friday, according Public Information Officer Emily Jones.

Jones sent out the following statement regarding Cummings Monday:

A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. Commissioner Raymond Cummings 62, which passed away on August 7, 2020, will be remembered as a loving husband, devoted father, and dear friend. He was a tireless advocate for the great state of Robeson and a strong supporter for the citizens of District 5. Commissioner Cummings represented District 5 from 1996-2020 as the most tenured serving commissioner.

He served on many county boards: Chairman of Board of Commissioners (2018), Vice Chairman of Board of Commissioners (2017) National Association of County Officials, Lumber River Workforce Development, Transportation Advisory Committee, Robeson County Clean and Green, Personnel Committee, Jail Committee, Public Works Committee, Housing Authority, Robeson Community College, Rail Service Committee, Social Services, Transportation Director, Public Schools of Robeson County NC Association of Public Education Steering Committee.

Commissioner Cummings served his country with honor and dignity as a Captain in the United States Army Reserves. He served from January 13, 1986, until May 10, 1993.



His tireless passion for Robeson County, coupled with his steadfast devotion to District 5, is exemplified in the time and effort given over 24 years of public service. His faith and convictions guided him as a steadfast leader and servant to the people. We have lost a true champion for Robeson County.