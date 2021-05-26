Robeson County deputies arrest man on drug charges after I-95 traffic stop

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies arrested a man Tuesday on drug charges after a traffic stop on I-95, according to the sheriff’s office.

Nikelo T. McCrae, 29, of Shannon, was pulled over at about 9:43 p.m. Tuesday near mile-marker 29, according to deputies. During the stop, deputies found cocaine, prescription medications, psilocybin mushrooms, drug paraphernalia, a stolen gun, and cash.

McCrae was charged with two counts of trafficking opium/heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a schedule I controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.

McCrae was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center and is held on a $250,000 bond, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.