Robeson County deputies arrest man they say assaulted 71-year-old disabled woman

FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for allegedly assaulting a 71-year-old disabled woman was arrested Friday on the campus of Fairmont High School, according to Robeson County Sheriff’s Burnis Wilkins.

Leonel Jimenez, 18 of Fairmont, is facing numerous charges after deputies seized an Ar-15 rifle, a 100-round ammunition magazine and ammunition that was in a vehicle Jimenez was driving.

The charges include two counts of felony assault on an individual with a disability, two counts of assault on a female, possession of a firearm on education property, and carrying a concealed weapon. Jimenez is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond on the assault charges and a $250,000 secured bond on the weapons charges, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

“Atrocious acts such as this assault of a wheelchair-bound grandmother will not be tolerated,” Wilkins said in the release. “The month of October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. No female or male should have to live in fear of being physically, emotionally, verbally and/or mentally abused by people who are supposed to love them.”

Wilkins added that his office has a domestic violence social worker who assists victims with filing proper legal documentation and locating services that will allow them to live a life free from domestic violence. He urged anyone who is being abused or knows someone who is being abused to contact their local law enforcement agency, domestic violence center.

Anyone with information about the current investigation is asked to call 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.