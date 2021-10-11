Robeson County deputies charge man with murder after September shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies charged a man with murder Monday after a shooting Sept. 17 in the Pembroke area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Daniel A. Brooks, 27, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, three counts of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, discharging a firearm within enclosure to incite fear, three counts of armed robbery, conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to deputies.

The charges are in connection with a shooting on Sept. 17 in the 6000 block of Deep Branch Road that left Stephen Douglas, 34, of Pembroke, dead and two others injured.

Brooks is held in the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond on the murder charge and a $2.45 million bond on the rest of the charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.