ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies are investigating after a body was found, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

The body was found during a missing person search operation in the area of Tom M Road near NC 710 between Rowland and Pembroke, Wilkins said. The person has not yet been identified.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.