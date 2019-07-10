Robeson County deputies investigate death of 1-year-old

SHANNON, NC, AREA (WBTW) – The sheriff’s office homicide and juvenile divisions are investigating the death of a 1-year-old girl.

Deputies were called to the Southeastern Medical Center at 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday for an unresponsive 1-year-old. Jadalyn Barton, 1, of Shannon, NC, was transported to the medical center by her parents, where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed by the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office to determine her cause of death.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Robeson County District Attorney’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.

