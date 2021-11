ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies are investigating a double murder Friday near Lumberton, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

Deputies and homicide detectives are on scene in the area of Randy Street and Evergreen Church Road near Lumberton, Wilkins said.

No other information was immediately available, but Wilkins said more information will be released later.

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-671-3170. Count on News13 for updates.