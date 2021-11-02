Robeson County deputies investigate possible homicide after man shot dead

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies are investigating a possible homicide Tuesday morning, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.
Deputies are on scene of a possible homicide along Hahn Road off of Great Marsh Chutch Road in St. Pauls, according to Wilkins.
Deputies were sent to the scene around 1:47 a.m., when they found Phillip Stewart, 38, dead on arrival.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.
