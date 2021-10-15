Robeson County deputies make arrest after woman reported missing; foul play suspected

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies arrested a man in connection with a missing persons case and said foul play is suspected.

Michael L. Brayboy, 42, of Rowland, was spotted Thursday driving the jeep of Jessica Lawrence, who was reported missing Tuesday but was last seen leaving her job in Fayetteville Sept. 26, according to deputies.

Courtesy: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office

Brayboy was taken into custody after a traffic stop in the area of Highway 710 North in Red Springs, deputies said. He’s charged with failure to report a change of address by a sex offender.

“We have reason to believe foul play is involved,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a statement. “Obviously, we can’t discuss details of where the investigation is at this point but many leads have been established and evidence has been obtained.”

Brayboy was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center on a $1.5 million bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.