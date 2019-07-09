Robeson County deputies make arrest in deadly shooting case

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred at a home on Path Road in Fairmont.

According to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Lewis Goins Jr. has been arrested and charged with failure to secure a firearm to protect a minor. He was issued a $5,000 bond.

Goins is the father of the man killed in the shooting, Timothy Robert Goins.

The shooting happened on June 16 at Timothy’s home and involved a family member. Timothy suffered a single gunshot wound. Timothy was taken to a hospital by a family member, he died the next day from his injuries.

