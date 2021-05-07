Robeson County deputies search for 16-year-old last seen in February

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Deputies in Robeson County and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are searching for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen in February.

Jada Locklear was last seen at her home in Fairmont on Feb. 12 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since then. Investigators believe she is with an unknown adult male in the Raleigh area.

Locklear is 5’5″ and 120 pounds, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-672-6161 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (843-5687).