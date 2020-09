ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an attempted murder suspect, according to deputies.

Deputies said Joey Lee Maynor, 41, of Pembroke, is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened Saturday.

Maynor is charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.