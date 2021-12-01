Robeson County deputies search for suspect in armed robbery at Dollar General store

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed robbery at a Dollar General in Pembroke at about 7:52 p.m. Tuesday.

James A. Swett, 23, of Rowland allegedly entered the store on Union Chapel Road and demanded money while pointing a gun at employees. Swett ran after retrieving money from the cash register, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Swett is wanted by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office in connection with the robbery and will be charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of second-degree kidnapping.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked to call 910-671-3100.