Robeson County deputies search for man charged in Lumberton shooting

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Deputies in Robeson County are searching for a man charged in a shooting Friday night.

Dwight McArn, 29, of Lumberton is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident on Rachel Street around 7:15 Friday night.

That’s where authorities say they found a woman with a gunshot wound in her back. She was reportedly shot while inside her vehicle.

Deputies say the shooting was domestic in nature.

The victim is still being treated at an area hospital. No word on her condition.

An investigation into this shooting continues. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of McArn or the incident is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

