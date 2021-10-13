Robeson County deputies search for missing woman last seen in September

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies are searching for a missing woman who was last seen Sept. 26, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jessica Lawrence, 42, of St. Pauls was reported missing Tuesday but was lase seen leaving her job on Owen Drive in Fayetteville, according to deputies. She’s believed to have gone to her home on Coy Road in St. Pauls after work.

Lawrence is 5’5″ and 150 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen driving a gray 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee with North Carolina license plate HEK-9930.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.