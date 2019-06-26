Robeson County deputies searching for man reported missing

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Robeson County deputies are searching for a man reported missing.

Christopher Williams, 24, of Lumberton, was reported missing by a family member, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Williams was last seen at his home Sunday morning.

Williams is described as being about 6-feet tall and about 240 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Deputies say he was last seen wearing black athletic shorts and no shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCSO at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.