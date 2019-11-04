Robeson County deputies search for missing woman

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Robeson County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a woman who was reported missing on Friday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Destiny Hudson of Orrum was reported missing by her family late on Friday, November 1. Hudson weighs about 143 pounds and is approximately 5 feet, 6 inches in height. She was last seen wearing dark blue jean capris, yellow shirt, and black and white flip flops.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Hudson is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

