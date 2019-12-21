Robeson County deputies seek man charged after allegedly assaulting girlfriend

PEMBROKE, NC (WBTW) – Deputies in Robeson County have charged a man after they say he assaulted his girlfriend.

Daniel Burris, 38, of Pembroke, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Deputies are still looking for him.

In a press release posted to Facebook, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 1400 block of St. Anna Road in Pembroke around 11:45 p.m. Friday. They were called ‘in reference to a subject assaulted.’

That’s when deputies say they found a woman who had been cut across her neck by her boyfriend. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment. She is expected to be okay.

Pembroke police assisted in this call.

Burris was last seen walking from his Pembroke home with his two sons, the release said.

The case is now being handled by the Robeson County Criminal Investigation Division. Investigators ask anyone with information about the incident or on the whereabouts of Burris to call them at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

